The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the final result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations November exams. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website icai.org .

As per the reports, a total of 13.44% students have passed the examination.

The Group I exams were conducted on November 3 to 7 and Group II examinations were held on November 9 to 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the ICAI CA Final result

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, go to the announcement tab Click on the ICAI CA final result A new screen will appear Check the result and merit list Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the ICAI CA Final result.

Direct link to check the ICAI CA Final merit list.