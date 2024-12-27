The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final result for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 for various subjects in Classes 6-10 – SC ST Welfare Department, Class 9-10, Special School Teacher—Education Department, Class 11-12 – SC ST Welfare Department, and Class 11-12—Education Department. Eligible candidates can download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 final result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 final result link The final result will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the TRE 3.0 final result 2024.