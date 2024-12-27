The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the exam city slip for the Dental Hygienist mains exam. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip through the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The mains examination will be held on January 5, 2025 from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 288 vacancies.

How to download the UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Advance Intimation of Exam District’ Key in your required details Download the exam city slip Save it and download it for future reference

Direct link to download the UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card.