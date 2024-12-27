Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam city slip for the Auditor and Assistant Accountant recruitment (Mains) exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 vacancies are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download exam city slip

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab Click on Auditor, Asst. Accountant exam city slip link Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Auditor, Asst. Accountant exam city slip.