The Odisha State Selection Board ( OSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the Sepoy/ Constable recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in and raise objections till December 30, 2024.

A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment test was conducted from December 7 to 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1360 vacancies.

How to check the OPSC Police Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment for Sepoy/ Constable in Battalion Click on the Constable answer key 2024 link Download the answer key and take a printout Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to check the answer key.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.