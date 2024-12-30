The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Mains exam date for the recruitment of the Eye Testing Officer (General Selection) Main Examination (Pr.A.P.- 2023) / 05. Eligible candidates can check the exam date and prelims result through the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The examination will be conducted on February 2, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 361 posts. The commission has shortlisted 2276 candidates to appear for the main examination. The shortlisted candidates who want to appear for the examination have to register for the exam.

“Candidates will be able to download their admit card only after depositing the prescribed fee for the main examination. Candidates will be informed separately regarding the issuance of admit card through the website in due course,” reads the official notification.

How to check the prelims result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Key in the required details Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

