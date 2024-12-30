The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) has released the answer key for the All India BAR Exam 19 ( AIBE 19 ) soon. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections from the official website allindiabarexamination.com till January 10, 2025.

The AIBE exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

Steps to download AIBE 19 answer key 2024

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit objections, if any

Direct link to check the answer key.

Direct link to submit the objections.