GUJCET 2025 registration window closes today at gseb.org; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website gseb.org till Dec 31, 2024.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, will soon close the online application form for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website gseb.org till December 31, 2024.
Application Fee
The candidates have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. The application fee can be paid ONLINE through the SBIePay system using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.
Here’s the official notification.
How to fill out the GUJCET 2025 application form
- Visit the official website gseb.org
- On the homepage, go to the GUJCET Exam Registration 2025 tab
- Click on the application link
- Fill all the required details
- Submit the application form
- Take a print for future reference