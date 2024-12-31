The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will soon end the online application for the recruitment of the NDA and NA (I) examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website upsc.gov.in till December 31, 2024.

Candidates can also correct their application form from January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2025. The e-Admit Card will be issued on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date. This recruitment drive aims to hire 406 posts.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs. 100 as the application fee. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates only unmarried males/females born not earlier than July 2, 2006, and not later than July 1, 2009, are eligible to fill out the application form.

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the UPSC NDA and NA application form