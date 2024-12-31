The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the results for the State Service Main Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 229 posts. The candidates who have cleared the mains exam will appear for interview process. The commission has shortlisted 141 candidates for the interview.

How to check the MPPSC State Services result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the result Check the result Download the result and take a print out for future reference

