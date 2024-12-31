The General Insurance Corporation of India ( GIC ) has released the admit card for the Scale I Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website gicre.in .

The exam is likely to be conducted on January 5, 2025. The applicants can download their hall tickets seven days before the examination date. The recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies. The applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 30 as of November 1, 2024.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 (plus GST @ 18%), whereas SC/ST category, PH candidates, Female candidates, and GIC and GIPSA Member Companies employees are exempted from the fees.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website gicre.in On the homepage, click on the GIC Assistant Manager admit card link Key in your required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.