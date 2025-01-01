The Indian Post released the sixth merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in July 2024 and the fourth merit list of shortlisted candidates for Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand & Maharashtra. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.

Steps to download GDS July Result 2024

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link Click on the relevant circle Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the result.