The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the results of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIII) for the Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants Scale. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ibps.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 7000+ posts.

How to check the result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates Click on the result link Key in the required details Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the mains RRB Group "B" - Office Assistant .

Direct link to check the interview RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-II (GBO).

Direct link to check the interview RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-II (Specialist Officer).

Direct link to check the interview RRB Group “A” - Officers Scale-III.