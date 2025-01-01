BPSC Assistant Architect DV schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check details here
Candidates check the DV schedule through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Document Verification schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Architect posts. Eligible candidates can check the DV process through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The DV process will held on January 10, 2025 in two slots — first slot from 10:30 am and second slot will be held from 2.30 pm.
How to check the BPSC Assistant Architect DV schedule
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the DV schedule link
- Download the schedule
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the BPSC Assistant Architect DV schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.