The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the Group 1, 2 and 4 recruitment. Eligible candidates fill out the application form through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The application window for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 for Group-1 Sub-Group-3 will begin from February 20 to March 3, 2025. The application window for Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 for Group-1 Sub-Group-1 and Group-2 Sub-Group 1. The application window for Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 for Direct Recruitment and Direct Recruitment Backlog of Assistant Class-3, Steno Typist, Stenographer, and other posts under Group-4.

Direct link to the Group-1 Sub-Group-1 and Group-2 Sub-Group 1 official notification.

Direct link to the Assistant Class-3, Steno Typist, Stenographer, and other posts under Group-4.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500. The application fee for only SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Divyaangjan candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 250. The MP Online Portal for candidates filling out online applications through the kiosk has a fee of Rs 60.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to online form Click on the application link Fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference