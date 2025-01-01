MPESB Group I, II, IV notification released; check details here
Candidates can check details through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released the Group 1, 2 and 4 recruitment. Eligible candidates fill out the application form through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The application window for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 for Group-1 Sub-Group-3 will begin from February 20 to March 3, 2025. The application window for Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 for Group-1 Sub-Group-1 and Group-2 Sub-Group 1. The application window for Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 for Direct Recruitment and Direct Recruitment Backlog of Assistant Class-3, Steno Typist, Stenographer, and other posts under Group-4.
Direct link to the Group-1 Sub-Group-1 and Group-2 Sub-Group 1 official notification.
Direct link to the Assistant Class-3, Steno Typist, Stenographer, and other posts under Group-4.
Application Fee
The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500. The application fee for only SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Divyaangjan candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 250. The MP Online Portal for candidates filling out online applications through the kiosk has a fee of Rs 60.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to online form
- Click on the application link
- Fill the application form
- Save the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.