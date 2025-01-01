The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the notification for the Secondary Teacher (Subject, Sports, and Music-Singing-Playing), Primary Teacher (Sports, Music-Singing-Playing, and Dance) under the M.P. Government, School Education Department, and Secondary Teacher (Subject), Primary Teacher (Sports, Music-Singing-Playing and Dance) under the M.P. Government, Tribal Affairs Department. Eligible candidates fill out the application form through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The examination will be held from March 20, 2024, in two phases.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500. The application fee for only SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Divyaangjan candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 250. The MP Online Portal for candidates filling out online applications through the kiosk has a fee of Rs 60.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to online form Click on the application link Fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference