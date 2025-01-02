The Indian Navy will soon close the application form for the posts of the enrollment of designated trade apprentices (2025-26 batch) at the naval dockyard apprentices school, Visakhapatnam. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in till January 2, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 275 posts. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 28, 2025. The result of the written examination is expected to be released on March 4, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of a Written exams, Document verification, interviews, and medical examinations.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: No upper age restriction for apprenticeship training as per Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) office memorandum No. F.No . MSDE-14(03)/2021 AP-(PMU) dated 20 Dec 21. The minimum age is 14 years and for hazardous occupations, it is 18 years according to ‘The Apprentices Act 1961. Accordingly, candidates born on or before 02 May 2011 are eligible.

Physical Standards: Candidates should satisfy the minimum standards of physical fitness specified in Rule 4 of ‘The Apprenticeship Rules 1992’ for apprenticeship training.

Previous Training: Candidates who have already completed or currently pursuing apprenticeship training in the same trade in any organization as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 as amended from time to time are not eligible.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register yourself on the portal After registration, click on “Apprenticeship Opportunities” Apply for the apprentice program Fill all the required details Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference