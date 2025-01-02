The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of the Post Graduate Teacher. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from January 16, 2025, to February 14, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 432 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category should not pay the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Save the application from Take a print out for future reference