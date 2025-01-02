SBI SCO Recruitment: Admit card released on sbi.co.in, here’s direct link
Candidates download the admit card through the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers on a Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website sbi.co.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire — 42 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), 25 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical), 101 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), and 1 backlog vacancy of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil).
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the admit card
- Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- Click on the Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18
- Click on the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take print out for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.