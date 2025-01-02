The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers on a Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire — 42 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), 25 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical), 101 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), and 1 backlog vacancy of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil).

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18 Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.