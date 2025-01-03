The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the online application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 tomorrow, January 4. Candidates can make changes to their forms at csirnet.nta.ac.in till January 5 up to 11.50 pm.

The computer-based test will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2025. The exam will be held for 180 minutes. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 form

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET Dec 2024 application correction link Login and make the changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference