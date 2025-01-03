The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has announced the results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the personality test and viva voce test. The Main exams were conducted on July 20 and 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Steps to download RAS Mains 2023 result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News and Events tab Click on the “Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam - 2023” link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

