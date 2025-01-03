UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Dental Hygienist mains exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The mains examination will be held on January 5, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 288 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the examination tab
- Click in the ‘Download main exam admit card’
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the UPSSSC Dental Hygienist admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.