UPSSSC recruitment 2024: Admit card out for Auditor, Assistant Accountant posts, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Auditor and Assistant Accountant Recruitment (Mains) exam 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 vacancies are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download UPSSSC Auditor, Assistant Accountant admit card
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the examination tab
- Click in the ‘Download main exam admit card’
- Key in all the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the UPSSSC Auditor, Assistant Accountant admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.