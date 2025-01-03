The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has rescheduled the Scrutiny of Records and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) to be held at Reserve Police Lines, Prayagraj Cente for the recruitment of the UP Police Constable. The DV/PST will be held on February 5, 6, and 7, 2025.

Earlier, the DV/PST exam was scheduled to be held on January 28, 29, and 30, 2025. As per the notification, the Physical Standard Test (PST) started on December 26, 2024, onwards to 75 districts. The board has shortlisted 1,74,316 candidates, approximately 2.5 times, for the document verification and physical standard test.

Here’s the official notification.

The revised admit cards for the said DV / PST date change will be uploaded from January 5, 2025.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable DV/PST admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference