The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has started the online application form for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) under Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2024 (Advt. No.1233/OSSC dated 14.03.2024). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website ossc.gov.in till January 27, 2025.

The online registration is open till January 23, 2024. Candidates can edit their application form till January 31, 2025.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online section Click on the application link Fill the application form Save it and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.