The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25. The written exam will conducted on February 9 in two shifts: Paper I from 10.00 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The exam will be held in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack zones.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the AFO answer key at opsc.gov.in. The last date to submit suggestions is today, January 3, 2025. The examination was held on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Direct link to AFO answer key/ objection link 2024.