Nainital Bank Limited has released the admit card for the Clerk recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies. The exam is likely to be held on January 12, 2025. The applications were invited from December 4 to 29, 2024.

Steps to download Clerk admit card 2024

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” tab Click on the Clerk admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

