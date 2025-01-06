The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released admit cards for Grade III (Technical) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dhs.assam.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025, from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm. The applicants are directed to take a printout of their admit cards along with a photo identity proof as mentioned in the admit card/ call letter for appearing in the written exam.



Steps to download Grade 3 admit card 2024

Visit the official website dhs.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Grade 3 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.