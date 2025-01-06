The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Technician (Grade III) posts against CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 11 up to 9.00 am. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exams were conducted from December 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024.

Steps to download Technician Grade III answer key

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Technician Grade 3 answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

