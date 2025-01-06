The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2024 or KSET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website kea.kar.nic.in .

The exam was conducted for 41 subjects at 12 exam centres on November 24, 2024. A total of 1,06,433 candidates registered for the exam, of which 89,416 candidates appeared. KSET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professorship in Karnataka.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KSET result 2024

Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the KSET result 2024 link Click on the relevant subject and check the result Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KSET 2024 result.