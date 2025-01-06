The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI and other posts’ admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts’ admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card 2024.