The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board ( APSLPRB ) has rescheduled the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) PMT/PET for five districts due to Vaikunta Ekadasi festival and other Law and Order issues. Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in .

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be held between January 8 to 10 have been postponed. The events for the remaining Districts will be held as per the existing schedule i.e., December 30, 2024, to February 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Revised PMT/PET schedule Name District Earlier event dates Postponed event dates Srikakulam January 8 January 11 Vizianagaram January 8 January 11 Visakhapatnam January 8 January 11 Ananthapuramu January 8 to 10 January 17, 18 and 20 Chittoor January 8 to 9 January 17 and 18

A total of 95,208 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round. The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).