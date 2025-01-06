Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Senior Computer Assistant posts (Advt. No. 02/2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on November 10, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 posts out of which 23 are permanent Senior Computer Asst. posts in the Finance Department and 10 are temporary posts in the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Steps to download SCA answer key 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Senior Computer Assistant answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two successive stages: (i) Written examination worth 85 marks and (ii) Interview/Personality Test worth 15 marks.