SBI SCO recruitment: Apply for 150 posts till Jan 23, check details here
Candidates can apply for various posts through the official website sbi.co.in till January 23, 2025.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application for the recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website sbi.co.in till January 23, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 150 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to apply for SBI SCO posts
- Visit the official website recruitment.bank.sbi
- On the homepage, go to the application link
- Fill the application form
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill the SBI SCO application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.