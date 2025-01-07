The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( PGCIL ) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Company Secretary Professional (on contract). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website powergrid.in till January 16, 2025.

The recruitment aims to fill 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 29 years as on January 16,2024. The upper age limit is relaxed fro reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). At least 01 year in company secretariat of any unlisted / listed company (internship / training shall not be counted as experience).

Direct link to Company Secretary Profession notification 2024.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Company Secretary Professional posts

Visit the official website powergrid.in On the homepage, go to the Careers—Job Opportunity Click on the application link under Company Secretary Professional post Fill the application form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Company Secretary Profession posts 2024.