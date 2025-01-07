The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the online application window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test ( GUJCET ) 2025 today, January 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website gseb.org . Earlier, the registration deadline was December 31, 2024.

The candidates have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. The application fee can be paid online through the SBIePay system using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2025

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, go to the GUJCET Exam Registration 2025 tab Register and login to apply Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2025.