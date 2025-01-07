Anna University, Chennai will likely release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) notification on January 19, 2025. Candidates can download the information brochure from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu .

TANCET is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan) programmes.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2025

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference