The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the exam schedule for the Clerk Grade-II / Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination 2024 Phase-II "Typing Speed ​​and Proficiency Test in Hindi & English". Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 21, 22, 23, and 24 2025 in two shifts daily, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (first shift) and from 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm (second shift).

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference