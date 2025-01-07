The Indian Post Payments Bank ( IPPB ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Officers for Information Technology & Information Security Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at ippbonline.com till January 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 68 vacancies, of which 54 vacancies are for Assistant Manager IT posts, 1 for Manager IT – (Payment Systems), 2 for Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud), 1 for Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse), 1 for Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems), 1 for Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud), 1 for Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments), and 7 for Cyber Security Expert.

Candidates can check the pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for IPPB SO posts 2024

Visit the official website www.ippbonline.com On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the registration link “Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Information Technology and Information Security Department” Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2024.