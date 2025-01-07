The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 ( GATE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in .

GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The applications were invited from August 28 to October 3, 2024.

Steps to download GATE admit card 2025

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the GATE 2025 admit card.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.