SNAP result 2024 releasing today at snaptest.org, check details here
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will declare the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2024 (SNAP 2024) today, January 8. The result will be announced on the official website snaptest.org at 1.00 pm.
The exams were conducted on December 8, 15, and 21, 2024. The candidates will be awarded 1 marks for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. SNAP is conducted for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s).
Steps to download SNAP result 2024
Visit the official website snaptest.org
On the homepage, click on the SNAP result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
