Xavier School of Management has released the response sheet of the Xavier Aptitude Test ( XAT ) 2025. Eligible candidates can check the response sheet on the official website xatonline.in .

The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The registrations were invited from July 15 to December 10, 2024.

The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years, XLRI has conducted XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. More than 250+ institutes are using the XAT score for admission.

Steps to download XAT response sheet 2025

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the XAT response sheet 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to XAT response sheet 2025.