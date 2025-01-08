The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ( ICMAI ) has announced the results of the CMA December 2024 Foundation Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website icmai.in .

The exam was conducted on December 15, 2024. Candidates who qualify may register for the Intermediate Course by January 31, 2025 for the June 2025 term examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CMA Dec Foundation result 2024

Visit the official website icmai.in/icmai/ On the homepage, click on the Foundation December 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result Take a printout for future reference

