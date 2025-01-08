Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has started online registrations for the recruitment of Contractual Junior Technical Assistant and Contractual Account Assistant 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till February 6, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 vacancies, of which 400 vacancies are for the posts of Account Assistant, and 2200 for Junior Technical Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026.

Educational Qualification:

Account Assistant: Graduation degree from any recognised university.

Junior Technical Assistant: BE/BTech degree or diploma in Civil Engineering or degree in BE/ BTech in Agricultural Engineering from a university established by law in India. More details in the notification below.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for JTA, Account Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for JTA/ JA posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference