The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in December 2024 or FMGE December 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website natboard.edu.in .

FMGE December 2024 will be conducted on January 12, 2025. The examination consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple-choice questions. The results are likely to be out on February 12, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the FMGE Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Click on FMGE Dec 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the FMGE Dec 2024 admit card.