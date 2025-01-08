The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the final result for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer, in class-Il of Group - B Service, under advertisement No. 17 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the exam results through the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 AHO vacancies. The commission has shortlisted 33 candidates for the posts.

Steps to check the OPSC AHO final result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AHO final result 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

