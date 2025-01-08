OPSC AHO final result released at opsc.gov.in; check details here
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the final result for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer, in class-Il of Group - B Service, under advertisement No. 17 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the exam results through the official website opsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 AHO vacancies. The commission has shortlisted 33 candidates for the posts.
Steps to check the OPSC AHO final result
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the AHO final result 2024 link
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the final result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the OPSC AHO final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.