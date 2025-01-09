The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can submit objections, if any, by January 16, 2025. The 70th Preliminary exam was conducted on December 13, 2024, and the 70th Prelims re-exam was held on January 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2027 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download 70th CCE answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 70th CCE answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 70th exam answer key.

Direct link to 70th re-exam answer key.

