Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in till January 11, 2025.

The exam was conducted from November 18 to 22, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the ATO final answer key Take a printout for future reference

