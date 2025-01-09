Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Group-III Services Exam (Advt. No. 29/2022). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 12, 2025. The exam was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024, in 1401 exam centres in 33 districts of Telangana State. The Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

“The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances. Any objections received after the last day and time will not be considered,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group 3 answer key 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Group 3 answer key/ objection submission 2024.