Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Surgeon (General) posts under Notification No.01/MRB/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 11, 2025. The computer-based test was conducted on January 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.

“For any objections, candidates should give proof from only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by MRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post, or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained and the same will be summarily rejected,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Surgeon answer key 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Assistant Surgeon answer key 2024.